DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 53,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.