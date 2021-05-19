DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKH. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.90. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.49 and a 1-year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

