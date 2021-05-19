DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 370 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.43.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.