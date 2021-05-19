DB Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of BATS:SMMV opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04.

