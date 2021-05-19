DEAPcoin Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $30.30 million and $3.84 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00079493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.01308512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.67 or 0.10424754 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,193,331,461 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

