Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59,639 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 113,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,604. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

