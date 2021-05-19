Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,824 shares of company stock worth $52,005,870. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. 4,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $149.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.