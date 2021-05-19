Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,602 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 47.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,512 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 26,602 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,028 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 195,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,815. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

