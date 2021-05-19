Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $6.55 on Wednesday, hitting $518.31. 2,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.50 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.34.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,409. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.