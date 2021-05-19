Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,790 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 30.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 136,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,935 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,287,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $39.53. 274,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,875,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.