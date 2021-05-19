Decentral Games (DG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $173,823.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $246.60 or 0.00607389 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $56.62 million and $173,823.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00394333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00230557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01337359 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,617 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.