Decentralized Machine Learning Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $643,567.48 and $2,373.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00099407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.33 or 0.01471752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00064368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118553 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

