Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DECK opened at $332.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $150.59 and a 52-week high of $353.71.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.06.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

