Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price hoisted by Pivotal Research from $365.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.06.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $332.52 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $150.59 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.25 and its 200-day moving average is $309.83.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

