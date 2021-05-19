Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DE opened at $369.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

