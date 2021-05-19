DeFi Yield Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.81 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $2.81 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00072704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00320065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00182872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.01032011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00032816 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,884 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

