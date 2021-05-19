DEJAVE (DJV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,519.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for $1,166.22 or 0.02736402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 20% lower against the dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $1,519.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00407461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00232638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005059 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $593.19 or 0.01391857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048119 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

