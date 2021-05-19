Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
DEX opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.