Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

DEX opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.