Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.15 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

DK traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 18,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

