Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 6.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.46. 8,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 909,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 40.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 176,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000.
About Delek US (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
