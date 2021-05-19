Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 6.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.46. 8,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 909,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Get Delek US alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 40.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 176,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.