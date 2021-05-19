Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $107.11 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $410.73 million and $107.11 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00079851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.01334325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.34 or 0.10437987 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058442 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,998,841,249 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

