DePay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $925,416.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. DePay has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $925,416.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DePay has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00006603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00394333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00230557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01337359 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.