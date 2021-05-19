Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $57.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. Insiders sold 19,844 shares of company stock valued at $992,925 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

