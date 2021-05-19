Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro (NYSE:FOE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Ferro has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth about $3,001,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 78.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth about $16,036,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

