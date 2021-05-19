Deutsche Börse AG Announces Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DBOEY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.