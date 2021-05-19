Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

Several brokerages have commented on DEQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR DEQ traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.66 ($21.95). The company had a trading volume of 106,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a one year high of €20.20 ($23.76). The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.62 and its 200-day moving average is €17.55.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.