Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

