DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.48.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

