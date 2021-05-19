DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $9.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE DRH opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,896,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after buying an additional 328,789 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.