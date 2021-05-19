Digix Gold Token (DGX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $131,118.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $58.04 or 0.00145118 BTC on major exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $131,118.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00080597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00017905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.50 or 0.01296361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.56 or 0.10604800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00059022 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,676 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

