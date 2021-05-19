Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,584 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.33% of CONMED worth $107,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $30,368,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $6,166,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CNMD opened at $139.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,479.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,357. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

