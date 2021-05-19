Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,612,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $107,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AAON by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

