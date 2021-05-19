Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110.08 Million Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 830,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $110,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

