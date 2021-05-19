Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $111.62 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Diageo worth $111,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $189.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its 200-day moving average is $164.28. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $190.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

