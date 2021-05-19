Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Crown worth $112,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crown by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

