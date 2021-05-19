Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,046 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $105,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 153.77, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

