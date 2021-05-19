Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 512,380 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $103,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.