Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,331 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 4.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $38,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

