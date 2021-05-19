Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Up to $30.74

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $37.91. Discovery shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 472,307 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 346.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,363,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

