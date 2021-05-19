DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.50 on Monday. DLH has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 2.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DLH by 57.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

