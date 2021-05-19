Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,145 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.83. 9,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,769. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

