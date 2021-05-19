Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.79.

NYSE D traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3,858.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

