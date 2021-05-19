Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $268.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.43 and its 200-day moving average is $244.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $164.97 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.