Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 727,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,979. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $610.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.