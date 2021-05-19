DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of DV stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.