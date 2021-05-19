DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Get DouYu International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOYU. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.