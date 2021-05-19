DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

