Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Drax Group (LON:DRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.80 ($5.33).

LON DRX opened at GBX 435.40 ($5.69) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377.94. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 194.98 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 454.60 ($5.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Analyst Recommendations for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

