Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Drax Group (LON:DRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.80 ($5.33).

LON DRX opened at GBX 435.40 ($5.69) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377.94. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 194.98 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 454.60 ($5.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

