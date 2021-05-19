DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading 7.1% Higher

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.19. 8,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 271,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

