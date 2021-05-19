DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Cap Tops $58.44 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.44 million and $2.56 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.63 or 0.01205122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.31 or 0.09844508 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

